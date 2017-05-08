Video

Dozens of firefighters, with thirteen appliances, spend more than eight hours tackling a large heath fire next to a golf course.

Fire crews spent hours tackling a major gorse blaze in Southwold next to the Suffolk town's golf club.

At the height of the blaze, 13 appliances were on Southwold Common.

More than 12 hours later, crews were still monitoring the fire.

The nine-hole golf course on the common has been temporarily closed, although there was no damage to any of the fairways or greens.

The fire did not reach the wooden clubhouse, but it's being given an airing to get rid of the smell of smoke.

