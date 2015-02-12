WWII crash survivor 'delighted' after goggles found

Video

A war veteran is "over the moon" after the goggles he was thought to have been wearing during an air crash in 1945 were found by a historian.

Bob Koppen, now aged 91, was the only survivor after two American B-17 bombers collided over Mandres-en-Barrois in France. The accident killed three people on the ground and 17 men from the 34th Bomb Group based near Mendlesham in Suffolk.

Amateur historian Anne Grimshaw, from Sudbury, tracked Mr Koppen down to Florida - 72 years later.

They have exchanged more than 20 letters and Mr Koppen is "delighted" about the discovery of the goggles, which are "very likely to have been his," Miss Grimshaw said.

She is now searching for a suitable museum to donate the goggles to.