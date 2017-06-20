'Gunshots' and arson reported at Kelly Road, Ipswich

Video

Suffolk Police is investigating reports of gunshots and a suspected arson attack at a house in Ipswich.

Officers were called to the property on Kelly Road, near Chantry Park, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said there were reports of something alight being thrown at the house, although it appears to have landed on grass outside.

A woman who lives nearby spoke to the BBC and said: "It wasn't a dangerous fire as it wasn't on the property, but it was quite scary after a car fire outside the same property two days ago,"

