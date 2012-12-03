Lakenheath hit-and-run driver drank 10 pints before crash

Video

A motorist has been jailed for seven years for killing a woman by crashing into her car after drinking 10 pints.

Nelson Curtis, 64, fled from the scene after he crashed into Lauren Danks' car in Suffolk, while driving at speeds of up to 134mph.

He pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Danks, 22, from Soham, Cambridgeshire, was found dead in her car on the A11 at Red Lodge, Mildenhall, in the early hours of 11 November.