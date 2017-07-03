Ipswich Town FC: Lego lover builds stadium tribute

Video

A nine-year-old football fan has recreated the home of his favourite club in Lego.

Joe, who lives in Crawley, decided to build a tribute to Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town FC, using about 8,000 bricks.

Dad Phil Bryant's own love affair with the club started in the late '70s during the Bobby Robson era. "Both my kids follow Ipswich now, I have ruined their lives," he said.

It took Joe about five hours, across a couple of days, to complete the model.

