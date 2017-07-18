Nayland Primary schoolchildren 'helped' by new dog

Video

A school has brought in a "head teacher's pet" with the aim of helping children overcome any anxiety issues they may have.

Regan Delaney, head teacher at Nayland Primary in Suffolk, is bringing in her Portuguese water dog called Pepper to provide clam and companionship to pupils who can stroke or play with her.

When the 17-week-old puppy is older and better trained the school is hoping to use her to provide calm to children who are reluctant readers.

