Suffolk Rural Coffee Caravan wants to replace stolen vehicle

A charity which provides a mobile coffee and advice service to rural communities is seeking funding after its caravan was stolen.

The Suffolk Rural Coffee Caravan's mobile vehicle disappeared earlier this month.

The service was set up in 2003 by the Reverend Canon Sally Fogden, who was the Diocese of St Edmundsbury & Ipswich's rural chaplain, and she still helps run it.

The aim of the service is to tour the county and reach people in rural communities who cannot travel very far.