Police have confirmed that the search for missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague is to be ended.

The 23-year-old airman, from Dunfermline, in Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

Det Supt Katie Elliott, of Suffolk police, spoke at a press conference in Martlesham, near Ipswich.