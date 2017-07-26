Millie Osman, 22, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged two.

Video

A woman diagnosed with leukaemia when she was two years old has returned to the Suffolk hospital ward that cared for her - as a children's nurse.

For more than a decade Millie Osman, 22, was treated by staff on Bergholt Ward at Ipswich Hospital. She is now working alongside them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.