World Thumb Wrestling Championship comes to Suffolk

Hundreds of people gathered in Suffolk for the ninth annual World Thumb Wrestling Championships.

Competitors from America, Poland, Germany, Australia, India and South Africa joined local "athletes" for rounds of thumb-to-thumb combat in the hope of taking the world title.

The "sport" is based on the popular children's game and is played in rounds on a wooden board resembling a wrestling ring.

Paul Browse, from Lowestoft, Suffolk won the men's competition, with Becca Anne, from Gillingham, Norfolk claiming the ladies title.