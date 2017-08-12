Former school bus converted into a homeless shelter in Ipswich

School bus revamped for the homeless
A double-decker bus has been transformed into a homeless shelter.

The charity Bus Shelter Ipswich has converted the former school bus so that it can sleep 14 people, complete with a stove, chill-out area and even a log burner.

The project, which has cost about £25,000, was paid for through donations and crowdfunding.

Gareth Brenland, co-founder of the charity, has named the bus after his daughter Tiffany.

