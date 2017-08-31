Ed Sheeran: EACH charity shop opens in Saxmundham

Video

A charity shop in Suffolk has opened its doors with a sprinkling of Ed Sheeran lookalike mania.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices is famous for its links to the pop star who regularly donates his clothes to the charity to be sold off to raise funds.

The new shop in Saxmundham was opened by teenager Hugo Weston who, like the musician, also comes from Framlingham.

He played the singer/songwriter in the music video to the chart-topping Castle On The Hill.