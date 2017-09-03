Harry Potter: Take a tour of the fictional character's Suffolk birthplace

Video

The 14th Century cottage used as the fictional birthplace of Harry Potter is on the market for almost £1m.

De Vere House, in Lavenham, Suffolk, featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 as the house where the young wizard's parents were killed by Lord Voldemort.

It is among about 340 listed buildings in Lavenham, which is considered to be the best preserved medieval village in England.