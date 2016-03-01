Lentils: 'First UK commercial crop' harvested

Video

Lentils are being commercially harvested in the UK for the first time.

Hodmedod is working with six farms in Hertfordshire, Hampshire, Suffolk, Sussex and Wiltshire.

A spokesman for the Processors and Growers Research Organisation (PGRO) said it was the first commercial crop "as far as they're aware" and called the company "brilliant innovators".

However, he said the UK's climate could limit lentils being grown on a large scale.