Parents tribute to rugby player

The parents of a 25-year-old rugby player who died during a match have paid tribute to their son, remembering him as a man with "passion in abundance".

Emergency services were called to Hadleigh Rugby Club in Hadleigh, Suffolk, at about 15:25 BST on Saturday after Josh Gilbert collapsed.

"I take comfort he was doing something he loved," his mother Anita Gilbert said. "He was with people he loved and they loved him."

He had played as a prop for Thurston Rugby Club for three years.