PC's new Buddy in hurricane aftermath
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Irma: Ipswich PC befriends Buddy the dog

A police officer who came to the aid of a dog in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma is hoping to give it a "better chance of a decent life".

Suffolk PC Jon Harvey was among the UK officers who flew out to the British Virgin Islands after September's devastating hurricane.

He befriended stray Labrador-cross Buddy while out on patrol on the island of Tortola and hopes to bring him back to his Ipswich home.

  • 14 Oct 2017
  • From the section Suffolk
Go to next video: Hurricane Irma batters Florida