Shop assistant foils iTunes scam

A shop assistant has stopped an elderly woman from being duped out of £900.

Minnie Garrad, who works for Tesco in Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, became suspicious after the shopper asked for £900 of iTunes vouchers.

The woman told her she needed them to pay for repairs to her computer.

The victim, who is not being named, was cold-called by scammers and told she had to read out the numbers on these cards to pay for repairs carried out remotely to her computer.