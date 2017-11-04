Giving back

Video

A physio has returned to hospital where she was treated as a child.

Lauren Culley, 22, spent a large part of her childhood at Ipswich Hospital after being diagnosed with congenital dislocation of the hip, aged two, and then juvenile arthritis, aged seven.

The former University of Hertfordshire student has now returned to the hospital as a child's physio to give others the "positive experience" she received.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.