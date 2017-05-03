Dog statue given woollen makeover

Video

An unknown yarn-bomber has given a statue of a dog a winter makeover, providing it with a knitted outfit.

Snooks sits on a plinth near the sea in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, and is a tribute to two doctors who the dog used to follow during their medical visits.

The original statue was stolen in 2003 but money was found for a replacement to be built. However, the original was later found by an antiques dealer.

The replica remains in place in Aldeburgh.