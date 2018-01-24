'Sex work fits with my family life'

Video

Sex worker Charlotte Rose has told how selling sex via the internet fits in with her family life.

Beyond The Gaze, the biggest ever study of UK online sex work, found more than 60% of the 641 sex workers who took part in the study agreed they would not do sex work if it was not for the internet.

