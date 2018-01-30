Market moved during town centre reboot
Ipswich market moved during town centre refurbishment

Ipswich market has moved to a new temporary location while a £3.6m town centre refurbishment gets under way.

The Cornhill is being transformed into a visitor attraction with a "wow factor" the council says, to include new seating and a water feature.

