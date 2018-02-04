Media player
Little Cornard bells to chime for first time in 200 years
About £130,000 has been raised so bells at a church in Suffolk can chime for the first time in 200 years.
One of the bells has been purchased by Lesley Ford-Platt in memory of her son, Michael, who died aged 30 in 2010.
