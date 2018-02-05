Lauri Love case 'victory for justice'

Video

The father of alleged computer hacker Lauri Love has hailed a High Court ruling that means his son will not be extradited to the US.

Appeal judges said extradition would be "oppressive by reason of his physical and mental condition" after he was arrested on suspicion of hacking into FBI, US Central Bank and Nasa systems.

The Rev Alexander Love told a press conference it was a "victory for justice" and said the law around extradition was "fit for purpose".

At the same press conference, Lauri Love said there was a better chance any prosecution would be done "justly and fairly" in the UK.

The United States authorities have 14 days to lodge a request for an appeal hearing at the UK Supreme Court.