Video

Police have stepped up mobile patrols after a crash caused a speed camera to be out of action for more than six weeks.

The crash on the westbound A14 near the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich happened overnight between 23 and 24 December.

"Average speed cameras on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near to the Orwell bridge are unaffected and are working normally," said a Suffolk police spokeswoman.