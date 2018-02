Video

A five-year-old girl is taking to the stage for the first time as a clown as part of an international event.

Eve Davis, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, is following in the footsteps of her dad Andy, who has been a professional clown for 10 years, and her older sister Macey.

She is performing in the fourth annual clown convention with clowns from all over the world. The week-long event ends on Friday.