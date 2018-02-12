Media player
Saxmundham train station blaze tackled by firefighters
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Suffolk railway station.
Some 30 firefighters were called to Saxmundham station after flames were seen in the roof of a disused building.
12 Feb 2018
