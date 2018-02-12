Railway station blaze tackled by firefighters
Video

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Suffolk railway station.

Some 30 firefighters were called to Saxmundham station after flames were seen in the roof of a disused building.

  • 12 Feb 2018
  • From the section Suffolk
