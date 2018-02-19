Football boss in TV swearing apology

Media player
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy issues swearing apology
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has apologised for his reaction to his side's goal against Norwich on Sunday.
He was captured by television cameras appearing to swear in the direction of Ipswich fans after his side went a goal up in a 1-1 draw.
19 Feb 2018
- From the section Suffolk
