Football boss in TV swearing apology
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy issues swearing apology

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has apologised for his reaction to his side's goal against Norwich on Sunday.

He was captured by television cameras appearing to swear in the direction of Ipswich fans after his side went a goal up in a 1-1 draw.

  • 19 Feb 2018
  • From the section Suffolk
