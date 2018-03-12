How to build a huge offshore wind farm
Video

Galloper wind farm off Suffolk nears completion

Work on a £1.5bn wind farm is nearing completion.

The new Galloper wind farm, 16 miles (25.7km) off the Suffolk coast, has taken 700 people to build and will generate enough power for more than 380,000 homes.

