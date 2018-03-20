Deaf boxer's fight to turn professional

Video

Reece Cattermole is the UK's only deaf boxer to hold a professional licence.

The 21-year-old, from Ipswich, was diagnosed with a genetic hearing condition at the age of three - but he has overcome the challenges and is preparing for his first professional fight in London on 19 May.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.