Hospice patients meet football heroes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
St Elizabeth Hospice patients meet Ipswich Town heroes
Football fans from a hospice have been given the chance to meet their favourite players.
The patients from St Elizabeth Hospice went behind the scenes at Ipswich Town Football Club's training ground.
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers said making a difference in the community was "the minimum we should be doing".
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-43479064/st-elizabeth-hospice-patients-meet-ipswich-town-heroesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window