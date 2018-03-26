Teenagers' grief over school friend death
Friends of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack have talked about coping with grief.

Tegan Wagner, a pupil at Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds, died due to complications with her asthma during the February half-term.

  • 26 Mar 2018
