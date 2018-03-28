Media player
Corrie Mckeague: Missing airman's mother seeks answers
The mother of missing airman Corrie Mckeague said she would continue to battle to "get answers" for her son.
She was speaking after Suffolk Police handed the file to its cold case team because there were "no realistic lines of inquiry left".
28 Mar 2018
