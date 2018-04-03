'My son’s body parts helped 25 people'
Video

The father of a 25-year-old man who died while playing rugby says he is "immensely proud" of his legacy as an organ and tissue donor.

Josh Gilbert, from Walsham-le-Willows in Suffolk, collapsed in September and his body parts have helped more than 25 people since his death.

He was playing in a match for Thurston RUFC at Hadleigh.

  • 03 Apr 2018
