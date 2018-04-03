'My son’s body parts helped 25 people'

Media player
Josh Gilbert death: Son’s body parts 'helped 25 people'
The father of a 25-year-old man who died while playing rugby says he is "immensely proud" of his legacy as an organ and tissue donor.
Josh Gilbert, from Walsham-le-Willows in Suffolk, collapsed in September and his body parts have helped more than 25 people since his death.
He was playing in a match for Thurston RUFC at Hadleigh.
03 Apr 2018
