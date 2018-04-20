Video

An army veteran who knocked over one neighbour and brandished an axe at another has been jailed.

Matthew Jarman, 42, of Eustace Road, Ipswich, admitted causing actual bodily harm, common assault and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Ipswich Crown Court heard there had been "simmering tension" between the neighbours before the incident on 20 July.

The judge described Jarman as being in a "blind rage" with "anger and aggression" running through his veins.