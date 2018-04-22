Village tackles loneliness with lunch
Video

Two homes open their doors to more than a dozen local residents and provide a meal for the elderly and a place to chat about problems.

John Taylor lost his wife 12 years ago and relies on the lunch club in his village of Mendlesham, Suffolk.

  • 22 Apr 2018
