Suffolk village tackles loneliness with lunch
Two homes open their doors to more than a dozen local residents and provide a meal for the elderly and a place to chat about problems.
John Taylor lost his wife 12 years ago and relies on the lunch club in his village of Mendlesham, Suffolk.
22 Apr 2018
