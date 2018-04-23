Last day for 'nearly home' Toys R Us store
Toys R Us: Last day for 'nearly home' store in Ipswich

A Toys R Us store is closing on Monday after more than 27 years in Ipswich.

For many, the branch next to the Copdock Interchange, linking the A12 and A14, has become known as a "nearly home" landmark.

