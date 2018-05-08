'The day a little market town grew up'
Ipswich Town 1978 victory celebrated 40 years on

Celebrations are taking place to mark 40 years since Ipswich Town's FA Cup final win against Arsenal.

Roger Osborne scored the winning goal as the Suffolk side won 1-0 at Wembley.

  • 08 May 2018
