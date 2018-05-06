Ipswich Town celebrate 1978 FA Cup win
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ipswich Town mark 1978 FA Cup win on 40th anniversary

The FA Cup returned to Ipswich Town 40 years on from the club winning it in 1978.

Roger Osborne scored in a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley as Ipswich Town lifted the cup.

To mark the anniversary, the trophy returned to Suffolk where fans queued to have photographs taken with it and get autographs from the winning team.

  • 06 May 2018
Go to next video: McCarthy 'sadly' leaves Ipswich