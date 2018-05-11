Media player
Jockey Victoria Smith to ride first race as a woman
A woman set to race as a transgender jockey has said she finds the prospect "daunting".
Victoria Smith, 52, from Newmarket, Suffolk, won more than 250 races when she was known as Vince Smith and is now set to return to the sport in a charity event in Warwick on 23 May.
11 May 2018
