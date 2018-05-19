Digging a 20-mile tunnel under Suffolk

Media player
The 20-mile tunnel being dug under Suffolk countryside
Engineering work to connect hundreds of offshore wind turbines to the National Grid has reached its halfway stage.
More than 20 miles of cables are being tunnelled under countryside in Suffolk to avoid the need for pylons.
19 May 2018
