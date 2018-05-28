Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich volunteer helps rehome dozens of hens
Dozens of hens have been saved from slaughter by a volunteer group in Ipswich.
Fresh Start For Hens has been helping rehome chickens all over the UK for the past nine years.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44257225/ipswich-volunteer-helps-rehome-dozens-of-hensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window