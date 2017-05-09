Thailand death crash: Girlfriend was 'meant to be having my baby in three months'

Video

The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who died in a scooter accident in Thailand has said she was his "twin flame".

Danny Glass, 29, from Margate in Kent, has spoken of his grief in an emotional You Tube video.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, originally from Blackpool, was hit by a lorry in Phuket on Monday, local police said.

She was a pillion passenger on a scooter that Mr Glass was driving. He escaped serious injury in the crash and police said no-one had been charged yet over the death.