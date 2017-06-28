Milly Dowler's sister Gemma reveals family trauma

Video

The sister of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler has said she lost her childhood the night her younger sibling went missing.

Gemma Dowler was 16 when 13-year-old Milly disappeared on her way home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2002.

In her book, My Sister Milly, Gemma revealed the trauma the family went through and the struggle she had to make her voice heard.

She told the BBC's One Show: "No-one knew how to talk to each other. It was so hard, it was horrendous."