'Trust your instincts like I did'

A mum from Godstone is warning other parents to be aware of the signs of sepsis after her baby daughter was left fighting for her life.

Emma Woodland took five-month old Bonnie to the doctor with a cough, but hours later she stopped breathing and was on a life-support machine.

Bonnie had bronchiolitis, a common respiratory infection in children under two, which then triggered sepsis.

Sepsis is known as the "silent killer" because it can be difficult to identify.

Symptoms in children under five include mottled or bluish skin, lethargy, fast breathing, and a rash that does not fade when you press it.