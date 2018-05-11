Media player
Paralysed Redhill footballer receives messages from stars
Jose Mourinho, Michael Owen and Robbie Savage are among stars who have sent messages of support to a paralysed amateur player from Redhill.
Chris Keogh, who plays for AFC Ewell, became paralysed after falling on his neck in April, during a game against Merton Social FC.
He has been told he will almost certainly never walk again, but Chris has his sights on becoming a Paralympic swimmer.
11 May 2018
