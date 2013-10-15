Video
Cup of tea scars Crawley baby Lola-Madison Grimsey
A West Sussex mother whose baby daughter suffered terrible scarring when she tipped a cup of tea over herself has spoken of her relief that she is making a good recovery.
Lola-Madison Grimsey was seven months old when she needed skin grafts for her scalded shoulder and body.
She has been constant treatment since the accident in February, and now her mother Catherine is warning other parents and raising money for a burns charity.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section Sussex