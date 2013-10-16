Yellow ribbon envelopes Mid Sussex market-town target site

Video

People opposed to plans for a new town of 10,000 homes in the Sussex countryside have stepped up their protest, tying a seven-mile-long yellow ribbon around the 1,000-acre site.

Mayfield Market Towns wants to build the complex in the villages of Twineham and Wineham and parts of neighbouring Woodmancote, Albourne and Shermanbury.

They say it would meet a long-term housing need in the area, but opponents say the area is liable to flooding and should be preserved for the public to enjoy.

Mid Sussex District Council also opposes the plans, arguing that it has identified sites more suitable for development in its local plan.