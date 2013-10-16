Sefton statue honours horse that survived IRA Hyde Park bomb

Video

A life-size bronze statue of a horse that came to symbolise the IRA's bomb attack in London's Hyde Park more than 30 years ago has been unveiled at the Royal Veterinary College.

Camilla Le May, the college's artist in residence, created the giant model in a giant shed near Ticehurst, in East Sussex, close to where she lives.

Sefton was badly injured in the bombing in 1982, but survived, unlike seven of his stable-mates and four soldiers.

The artist studied photos of the gelding and talked to people who knew him to ensure her statue was as lifelike as possible.

Sefton continued serving with the army for another two years and was put down in 1993 at the age of 30.