Striking teachers stage Brighton march and rally

More than 2,000 teachers have gathered in Brighton for a march and rally in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

A total of 58 out of 76 schools shut in Brighton and Hove, with four others partially closed.

In East Sussex, 37 are closed and 18 are partially closed and in West Sussex, 102 schools are closed or partially closed.

The action is part of a campaign of regional strikes involving members of the NUT and NASUWT unions.

BBC South East Today's Juliette Parkin spoke to parent Paul Yates-Smith and Charlie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover and Deal.