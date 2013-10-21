Eastbourne stroke victim 'has Northern accent'

Video

An East Sussex woman has said she has developed a "Northern accent" after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Debbie Ballard, from Eastbourne, who had previously had a London accent, said she had no links to the north of England and had only been there a handful of times.

Dr Conrad Athulathmudal, from Eastbourne District General Hospital, said Ms Ballard was suffering from foreign accent syndrome.

Julie Naylor, Ms Ballard's twin, said her sister's changed accent had come as a shock.